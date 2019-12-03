e-paper
IIT Guwahati ranks third in cleanliness ranking

The IIT Guwahati was ranked in the category of ‘Residential University - AICTE’ in the third edition of annual ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019’ for higher educational institutions organised by HRD ministry.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.(HT file)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has been ranked third in the cleanliness ranking for higher educational institutions organised by Union HRD Ministry, officials said.

The IITG was ranked in the category of ‘Residential University - AICTE’ in the third edition of annual ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019’ for higher educational institutions organised by HRD ministry.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday at New Delhi.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressed the award ceremony, an official release said here.

IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam and IIT Guwahati Dean of Public Relations, Branding and Ranking Prof Parameswar K Iyer received the award from the Secretary of the Union Higher Education Department R Subrahmanyam.

“l am very pleased by this recognition bestowed upon IITG by the MHRD and we hope to lead by example that academic excellence can be achieved by a sustainable balance of the surroundings and by being sensitive to the environment”, Sitharaman said.

IITG will make every effort to be a leader in hygiene, sustainable development practices and preserving the ecological balance beyond our boundaries, he added.

The institutes were evaluated on different parameters like swachhta within the campus, garbage management in the campus, hostel and residential areas, frequency and the procedure of disposal, any technology used for solid and liquid waste disposal and management, water harvesting and storage, swachhta culture in campus, facilities for specially-abled citizens among others.

A Swachhta Ranking team comprising of three external expert members had visited IITG, one of the 36 shortlisted institute among approximately 6,900 entries, and inspected the campus on these stringent and diverse parameters, the release added.

