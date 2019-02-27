IIT JAM 2019 answer keys, question papers released, here’s how to raise objection

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the question paper and answer keys of the Joint Admission Test for M Sc (JAM) 2019 on its official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Candidates can raise objections till February 28, 12 noon online in the given format. The JAM 2019 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 10 in two sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT).

The final result will be declared on March 20.

IIT JAM 2019 answer keys: How to download answer Key

Visit the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the link that read, ‘Question Papers and Answer Key: Click here’

Select the paper of which you want to see the answer keys

A PDF will open.

Download.

IIT JAM 2019 answer keys: How to raise objections

Log on to the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘To Contest the Answer Key(s): Click here’

Key in your Enrolment ID Email ID and password and click on Login button.

Fill in your question number and supportive documents to prove the answer wrong.

Submit.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:11 IST