IIT Jodhpur to organise convocation using AI on December 6

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:50 IST

IIT Jodhpur will organise its sixth convocation on December 6 virtually, using Artificial Intelligence, an official statement said.

A total of 232 students, including 117 in B.Tech, 51 M.Sc, 33 M.Tech and 31 Ph.D, will be awarded their degrees by the institute.

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of “Deep Learning” technology that triggered today’s AI revolution and recipient of Turing Award, will be the chief guest of the event, who will attend the ceremony virtually from Toronto, the statement read.

Spokesperson of the institute, Amardeep Sharma, said the newly-established School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AODE) will also be inaugurated on the occasion by Hinton and R Chidambaram, Chairman (Board of Governor), virtually.