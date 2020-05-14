e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Kanpur-incubated company to launch automatic disinfectant chambers

IIT Kanpur-incubated company to launch automatic disinfectant chambers

“One of the first products that is going through the rigorous testing is the intelligent disinfectant chamber” IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 16:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. (HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. (HT file)
         

An IIT Kanpur-incubated company is set to launch a series of automatic disinfectant chambers that would help reduce the risk of people catching COVID-19 when they visit public places, the institute director said on Thursday.

“One of the first products that is going through the rigorous testing is the intelligent disinfectant chamber” IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said.

Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of IIT Kanpur incubator said, “CuproHealthtech is launching the disinfectant chambers. We are working with the team closely to ensure the best possible support”.

Disinfectant chambers are closed cabins where disinfectant is sprayed on the individual to sanitize or disinfect him or her completely.

The chamber will determine the temperature of the person before allowing him or her to enter and the AI-powered camera will record the face of the individual and moderate the entry of the individuals, Karandikar said in a release.

He said the chamber will sanitise individuals from top to bottom within seconds, and asserted that the whole process is completely automatic and free of any human intervention.

As people go out in pubic spaces after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown is lifted, the IIT-Kanpur director said, they will be prone to getting infected from belongings of others including clothes and shoes. He said hand sanitizers and face masks may not guarantee complete protection.

CuproHealthTech is a health technology firm based out of Hyderabad. Cupro is incubated at Foundation for Innovation and Research in Science & Technology (FIRST) –- a technology incubator of IIT-Kanpur.

top news
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In