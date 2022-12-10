Home / Education / IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022: 131 Junior Technician and other posts on offer

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022: 131 Junior Technician and other posts on offer

Published on Dec 10, 2022 01:44 PM IST

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022: Apply for 131 JE and other posts till January 9.

ByHT Education Desk

IIT Kanpur has invited applications for 131 Junior Technician, Junior Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online at www.iitk.ac.in till January 9.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 posts of which 4 posts are for Assistant Executive Engineer, 1 posts are for Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library], 3 p

osts are each for the Assistant Registrar and Medical Officer, 10 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP), 2 vacancies are for the post of Physical Training Instructor, 4 posts are for Staff Nurse and 100 posts are for Junior Technician.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022 application fee: For Group ‘A’ posts the application fee is 1000 and for SC & ST applicants the application fee is 500.

For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts the application fee is 700 and SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.iitk.ac.in/new/recruitment

On the homepage, click on the apply link against Advt. No. 2/2022

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out.

