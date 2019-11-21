IIT Kanpur to run a short course on Brain Inspired Robotics from November 25-28

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:19 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) to run a short course on Brain Inspired Robotics from November 25-28, said Dr Bishakh Bhattacharya, who is the head of Cognitive Science Department at IIT Kanpur.

Talking about the fundamentals of Brain Inspired Robotics, he said, “Intelligent systems have found their way from being pure engineering systems to becoming ubiquitous beings in daily life of humans.”

“Be it the numerous sensor based appliances that make up the modern household, or the wearable devices that are being devised, they are designed to be extensions of the sensory network of the user,” said this professor at Department of Mechanical Engineering.

This course aims to bridge this gap. It gives insights into brain theory and the challenges that are faced in building intelligent systems that either try to replicate the brain or interface with it, he said.

Who should attend? Those who are an engineer or research scientist and are interested in Cognitive Science and Technologyand Robotics stand to benefit. “Also if you are a student or faculty from academic institution interested in learning how to do research on Brain-Inspired Robotics,” he said. Formerly Dr Bishakh Bhattacharya has been the chairman of Space Technology Cell (STC-ISRO) at IIT Kanpur.

There is no prerequisite. A few Selected Top Performing Participants will get an opportunity for 2 weeks visit to Kyushu Institute of Technology under Sakura Exchange Program in 2020, said Dr Hiroaki Wagatsuma is an associate professor in the Graduate School of Life Science and Systems Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology. He is also a visiting scientist at RIKEN Brain Science Institute.