e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

IIT Madras hosts the first Space Technology Cells meet

In a statement issued here, IIT-M said the ISRO - IIT Madras Space Technology Cell Confluence 2019, the first meeting of all the Space Technology Cells, was held at IIT-M on September 16-17, 2019.

education Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
IIT Madras hosts the first Space Technology Cells meet.
IIT Madras hosts the first Space Technology Cells meet.(PTI)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday said it had hosted the first meeting of Space Technology Cells (STCs) established by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space in these premier institutions.

In a statement issued here, IIT-M said the ISRO - IIT Madras Space Technology Cell Confluence 2019, the first meeting of all the Space Technology Cells, was held at IIT-M on September 16-17, 2019.

The objective was to share information about the research underway in various institutions, the salient findings, and to understand the utilisation of output by ISRO.

The ISRO and the Central government’s Department of Space have established and operated the Space Technology Cells for over three decades in IIT-M, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, to carry out focused research in space-related technologies.

According to the statement, IIT-M Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi highlighted the importance of collaborative research and suggested mechanisms for the faculty to spend 3-4 weeks in ISRO centres to interact with the scientists and understand ways to make joint proposals.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:18 IST

tags
trending topics
Salman KhanIIFA 2019 Winner ListTransport Strike in Delhi-NCRMi Band 4 SaleOla UberAjit DovalMumbai RainsPriyanka ChopraKareena KapoorNavratri 2019PSEB Result 2019PM Modi Nashik Rally
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss