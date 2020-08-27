e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Madras invites application for post-doctoral fellowships at rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in, check details here

IIT Madras invites application for post-doctoral fellowships at rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in, check details here

Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, or allied application domains can apply for the fellowship.

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technolgy, Madras.
Indian Institute of Technolgy, Madras. (AP file)
         

Indian Institute of Technolgy-Madras (IIT Madras) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme.

Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, or allied application domains can apply for the fellowship.

RBC DSAI in an issued press statement stated that this Research Fellowship provides a unique opportunity to carry out independent research, not necessarily attached to a single faculty lab, for PhDs who want to mature towards an independent research career.

‘The Post-Doctoral Fellowship will also include a monthly stipend that is significantly higher than typical institute Post-Doctoral Fellowships,” reads the official statement.

“For fresh PhDs looking for an opportunity to explore new ideas and challenge the limits of what we know in data science, RBCDSAI is willing to invest in their ideas, in the form of a post-doctoral fellowship,” said Professor B. Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI.

The eligibility criteria include academic qualifications, outstanding publication record, and proficiency in programming (high-level languages, preferably Python / R / MATLAB). Contributions to open-source projects will be advantageous. Candidates with their thesis under review can also apply.

The Areas of research include Deep Learning, Network Analytics, Theoretical Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning and Multi-armed Bandits, Natural Language Processing, AI on the edge, System Architecture for Data Science and AI, Ethics, Fairness and Explainability in AI, Systems Biology and Healthcare, Smart Cities and Transportation, and Financial Analytics.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/Post_Doc/.

tags
top news
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram processions
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In