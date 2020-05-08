IIT Roorkee to conduct webinar on careers in AI and machine learning

education

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:11 IST

In an endeavor to upskill the youth and promote e-learning during the COVID-19 lockdown, IIT Roorkee has announced that it will conduct a webinar on careers in AI and machine learning on May 17.

The institute had earlier launched an Advanced Certification Course on Deep Learning at Cloudxlab.com. In a press release issued on Friday, the institute said that it is an advanced course on deep learning and would cover cutting edge techniques applicable to audio processing, image processing, video processing, self-driving cars, etc.

This initiative came in the wake of the current economic crisis which underscores the significance of technical skills to tackle the global slowdown.

“Nowadays many professionals wish for a career in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This course provides a great opportunity for all such people,” said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Here’s the direct link to register for the webinar.