In a first, Hindu College to open doors for women’s basketball

Being one of the three pioneer Delhi University colleges, Hindu College continues to be on the top of the minds of the aspirants aiming to get a seat in the varsity. Hailed widely for its academic excellence, the college is also known for its sports activities and is now expanding the ambit of sports for all its students.

For the first time ever, the college will conduct admissions and trials for women who opt for basketball under the sports quota this year.

College principal Anju Srivastava said the institute this year is offering more games to women students at the competitive level. “For the first time seats are being offered to girls choosing basketball as a discipline under the sports quota,” she said. The move effectively means that the college will get its first women’s basketball team.

This year, the college is also focusing on providing global experience to its students. “The college is consistently striving to enhance the global exposure for students through the International Students’ Exchange summits. We are providing opportunities for students to visit foreign universities. We will also host overseas students,” Srivastava said.

The college offers 827 seats in 19 undergraduate courses including BA (Hons) in economics, English, Hindi, history, political science, philosophy and music, BA (prog) and BCom (Hons). The college is also well known for its science courses such as BSc in physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and physical sciences.

The college was declared as the second best college in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released this year, an improvement of two positions compared to last year.

The college administration is also planning to start an interdisciplinary research facility for its students soon.

“The college will soon house laboratories for sciences, social sciences, linguistic and media labs. The need for a dedicated research facility for undergraduate students had long been felt. Till now, research had been confined to specific department labs but this centre will provide free flow of research and ideas across disciplinary domains. This will also provide greater scope for in-house research internships, innovations and incubations,” Srivastava said.

The college has also been selected by the ministry of human resource development (HRD) to set up an innovation cell to boost research.

“The objective of such a cell is to create an ecosystem wherein students learn to ideate and an innovate and work with new ideas and transform them into viable prototypes that are useful for industry and society at large,” Srivastava said.

