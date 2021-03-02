In virtual panel, schools discuss education in the post-Covid era

The 48th annual conference of the National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC) was held virtually this year to discuss challenges witnessed by schools during the Covid-19 outbreak, and the future of school education in the post-pandemic era.

The two-day conference, with the theme “Reading the past and writing the future of school education”, was held on February 25 and 26, and had five sessions on topics ranging from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a blended mode of education, enhancing teachers’ education, emotional and cognitive learning, and schools of the future.

During the inaugural session, keynote speaker and director and Unesco representative to India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka Éric Falt discussed the role of teachers in the education system. “Teachers are crucial in conceptualising the future of the education system. They are essentially the backbone of each and every education system...”

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged schools to make the best use of technology to bridge the existing gaps in our education system. “To my mind, the world at large and the education sector in particular can and should treat this adversity as an opportunity…. ” he said.