Indian Air Force Airmen 01/2020 exam result declared, check list of documents for Phase 2 selection test here

Indian Airforce had declared the results of Airmen exam 01/2020 on its official website airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam are shortlisted for the Phase II exam for which admit card has been uploaded .

Candidates can download the airmen result and Phase 2 admit card online. The exam was held between March 10 and 14, 2019.

HOW TO CHECK IAF AIRMEN EXAM RESULTS

Visit the official website of IAF at airmenselection.cdac.in

Under the CANDIDATES tab, click on SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR AIRMEN 01/2020

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number.

CHECK IAF AIRMEN RESULT 2019 HERE

DOCUMENTS TO BE BROUGHT BY THE CANDIDATES DURING PHASE-II OF SELECTION TEST FOR INTAKE 02/2019

Colour Print out of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration.

HB Pencil, Eraser, Sharpener, Glue stick, Stapler and Black/Blue Ball Point Pen for writing.

Ten copies of un-attested recent (which was used for the online application registration) passport size colour photograph.

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Matriculation Passing Certificate (required for verification of Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name and his Date of Birth).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Matriculation MarksSheet (only applicable for three years Diploma Course holders whenEnglish is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent Examination Passing Certificate and Marks Sheet

OR

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Three years Diploma Course Passing Certificate and Marks Sheets of all semesters.

Certificate for SOAFP (Son of Air Force Personnel), certificate for sons of serving/retired/deceased Air Force civilian employees paid out of defence estimates are to be downloaded as the case may be, from the download section of CASB web portal and brought along while reporting for phase –II of the Selection Test. Wards of retired Air force personal to produce original discharge book of their parents.

Original phase-I Admit card used during phase-I on line test, bearing Air force seal and invigilator’s signature.

For Candidates discharged from Indian Army/Indian Navy/Any other Government Organisation. Original and four Self-attested photocopies of Discharge Certificate (as issued from Indian Army/Indian Navy/Government Organisation).

NOC in original and 4 self-attested photocopies from the employer for candidates presently serving in any government organization (if applicable).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate (if applicable).

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:29 IST