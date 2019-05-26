Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Check details of vacancy, eligibility and other details. Apply before June 8

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: For the very first time in the county, Indian Army has invited application for recruitment of 100 soldier general duty for Women Military Police. If you have a passion to join Indian army and serve your nation, apply for the recruitment drive soon.

Application process is going on and will close on June 8, 2019.

To join Indian Army, apply online at the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The recruitment rally will take place in 5 cities- Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur,Bangalore and Shillong. Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: WHO CAN APPLY

Candidate should have passed matric/ 10th class or equivalent with 45% in aggregate and minimum 33% in each subject can apply for the recruitment.

Height - 142 cms; Weight - Proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards.

Applicant age should be between 17.5 years to 21 years. Born between --01 Oct 1998 to 01 Apr 2002

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: SELECTION PROCESS

Applicants will have to qualify a physical fitness test.The physically fit candidates who qualify this fitness test will have to appear for a written test.

After being selected, the applicants will have to undergo 33 weeks of training at CMP Centre and School, Bengaluru. After completion of training, the candidates will be attested in the rank of sepoy. For more details, candidates can visit the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Physical Fitness Test

Candidate must be unmarried female and a citizen of India less exceptions as given below.

Unmarried Certificate for candidates with photograph issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within last six months

Married Candidates: (i) Women who are widowed, divorced or legally separated are also eligible provided they do not have any children. (ii) Widows of Defence personnel who have died in harness will be eligible to apply for enrolment as Women MP. Such widows even with children will be, however, eligible only if they have not remarried.

Marriage During Training: Candidates must undertake not to marry until they complete the full training at the CMP Centre and School, Bengaluru.

A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of her application, though otherwise successful at the CEE and physical exam or medical examination, will not be selected for training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if she marries during training or is found to be already married in spite of giving an undertaking regarding the same

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Check official notification here (open in web browser)

First Published: May 26, 2019 10:27 IST