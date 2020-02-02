e-paper
Home / Education / Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 138 Specialist Officer vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 138 Specialist Officer vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

The online recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020. The admit card for which will be available to download from February 20, 2020. Read on to know more...

Feb 02, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020.
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Indian Bank has invited online application for the recruitment of the Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website. The online registration link was activated from January 22, 2020. Interested and eligible can apply for the posts online at indianbank.net.in on or before February 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager . Out of which, 85 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Credit, 15 for Manager Credit, 15 for Manager Security, 10 for Manager Forex, 2 for Manager Legal, 5 for Manager Dealer, 1 for Senior Manager Risk Management, and 5 for Manager Risk Management.

The online recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2020. The admit card for which will be available to download from February 20, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates from the SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while all other applicants will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee.

However, bank transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Age Limit:

1.Assistant Manager Credit - 20 to 30 Years

2.Manager– 25 to 35 Years

3.Sr Manager – 27 to 37 Years

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

