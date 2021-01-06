e-paper
Home / Education / Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: 358 vacancies on offer, here's direct link to apply

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: 358 vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before January 19, 2021, until 6pm.

Jan 06, 2021
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
         

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before January 19, 2021, until 6pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies, out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik(General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 for Yantrik (Mechanical) , 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Educational Qualification.

1. Navik (General Duty): A candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

2. Navik (Domestic Branch): A candidates should have passed Class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

3. Yantrik: A candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

“Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 250/-(Rupees Two hundred fifty only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ Maestro/ Rupay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. Admit card will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who are entitled for waiver of examination fee,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

