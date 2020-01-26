e-paper
Home / Education / Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 260 vacancies of Navik begins, here’s direct link to apply

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 260 vacancies of Navik begins, here’s direct link to apply

Indian coast guard is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 260 vacancies of Indian coast guard navik. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the recruitment of Navik (General Duty) in the Indian Coast Guard. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before February 2, 2020.

Indian coast guard is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 260 vacancies of Indian coast guard navik. Out of which, 113 are for General category, 26 for EWS, 75 for OBC, 33 for SC and 13 for ST.

According to the official notification, Indian coast guard has invited applications from the male Indian nationals only.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 22 years old, i.e. s/he should be born between August 1, 1998, to July 31, 2002.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate must have passed class 12th with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Central/State Government with minimum 50% aggregate marks. However, 5% relaxation in minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained Ist , IInd or IIIrd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

