Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 50 vacancies of cook and steward ends tomorrow

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 50 vacancies of cook and steward ends tomorrow

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020.(File photo)
         

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the recruitment of Navik (Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)) 10th Entry organised by Indian Coast Guard will end on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be released on December 19, 2020. The Indian Coast Guard recruitment examination will be conducted in January 2021.

Indian Coast Guard is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 50 vacancies, out of which 20 vacancies are for unreserved category, 14 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 3 for ST category.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have passed 10th Class with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central / State Government (5% relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC / ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained Ist, IInd or IIIrd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

