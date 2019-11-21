e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch released at joinindiancoastguard.com

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, joinindiancoastguard.com on or before November 22, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:42 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch released. (Screengrab)
Admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch released. (Screengrab)
         

The Indian coast guard has released the admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, joinindiancoastguard.com on or before November 22, 2019.

Candidates are required to appear at the examination centre with three copies of the e-admit card with latest photographs affixed, id proof and 10th class original certificate and mark sheet. Candidates who have applied under the reserved category will have to carry original caste certificate/income certificate for EWS category. If candidates fail to bring any one of above-mentioned certificates, they won’t be entertained at the examination centre.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘E-Admit Card For Navik(Db) 01/2020 Batch Is Available From 17 Nov 19 To 22 Nov 19,’ appearing under the News section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.E admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Rajya Sabha marshals lose their military-style caps that offended army
Rajya Sabha marshals lose their military-style caps that offended army
Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace
Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
Mi Band 3i launched in India: New wearable is cheaper than Mi Band 3
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iUN terror listArjun RampalNew Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 LiveZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News