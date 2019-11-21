Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch released at joinindiancoastguard.com

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:42 IST

The Indian coast guard has released the admit card for Naivik (DB) 2020 batch on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, joinindiancoastguard.com on or before November 22, 2019.

Candidates are required to appear at the examination centre with three copies of the e-admit card with latest photographs affixed, id proof and 10th class original certificate and mark sheet. Candidates who have applied under the reserved category will have to carry original caste certificate/income certificate for EWS category. If candidates fail to bring any one of above-mentioned certificates, they won’t be entertained at the examination centre.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘E-Admit Card For Navik(Db) 01/2020 Batch Is Available From 17 Nov 19 To 22 Nov 19,’ appearing under the News section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.E admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.