e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / Indian embassy in America starts free Hindi classes for foreign nationals

Indian embassy in America starts free Hindi classes for foreign nationals

The free Hindi classes would be imparted by Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy, from January 16, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Indian embassy in Washington has started free Hindi classes for Americans and foreign nationals having a keen interest to learn the language and enhance their understanding of India’s eclectic culture.

The free Hindi classes would be imparted by Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy, from January 16, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

“India’s global reputation has grown immensely over the years. People want to learn Hindi to get the right information about India. Interest in Hindi has increased among crores of people to increase knowledge about India’s art-culture, architecture, family system, married life, Hindi film, yoga-meditation, cooking, politics and business,” Moxraj said.

He said the popularity of Hindi in America is continuously increasing.

For the last two years, the Indian embassy has been conducting free Hindi classes in the mission to teach the language to the citizens from different countries.

It also partnered with renowned American higher education centers like George Washington University and Georgetown University.

The Indian embassy is also considering a special plan to connect the new generation of America with Hindi.

Many organisations of Indian origin in America are also trying to promote Hindi through Kavi Sammelan and various types of Hindi competitions.

Hindi and Sanskrit are also being taught at various places and Shlokas of Gita are also taught, Moxraj said.

Moxraj, the first cultural diplomat appointed by India at the Indian embassy in Washington DC, has been appointed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations as an Indian culture teacher.

He teaches Hindi, Indian culture, yoga and Sanskrit in many American States like Washington DC, Virginians, Maryland, West Virginians, and Kentucky.

He has also led the Yoga Program of International Yoga Day 2018 and 2019 organised by the Indian embassy.

tags
top news
SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts
SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 Delhi gang rape convicts
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News