Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 for SSR, AA, MR exam expected today at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy is expected to release the admit card for the online exam to recruit Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruits (MR) on Friday, February 15, 2019. The sailor exam 2019 will be held from February 23-28, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Indian Navy sailor exam admit card from the official website of Indian Navy after they are released.

Candidates can check the date, time and place of the examination from the Sailor MR, SSR, AA Admit Card 2019.

The Exam is being conducted by the Indian Navy for filling 2500 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 vacancy for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 400 posts of Matric Recruit (MR).

Candidates who clear the online examination will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) after which medical examination will be conducted.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:30 IST