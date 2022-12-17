Home / Education / Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration deadline extended till Dec 28

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration deadline extended till Dec 28

Updated on Dec 17, 2022 05:35 PM IST

Indian Navy has deferred the online application deadline for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 entry.

ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Navy has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23. Candidates can now apply till December 28.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch.

The age for Agniveer (SSR) candidates should be between 17½ - 21 years on the day of enrolment.

Direct link to apply for Agniveer SSR

Direct link to apply for Agniveer MR

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in all the required the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

