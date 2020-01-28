Indian Navy MR admit card 2020: Here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:54 IST

The schedule date for the release of Indian Navy Matric Recruit (MR) admit card 2020 is January 28, 2020. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before February 7, 2020 .

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies for Matric Recruit (MR) for October batch in Indian Navy.

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy MR admit card 2020: How to download

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Login link

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Download and take a print out of the admit card.