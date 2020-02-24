e-paper
Home / Education / Indian Navy MR Result 2020 released at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy MR Result 2020 released at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy MR result 2020 has been released for the post of sailor on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Feb 24, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Navy MR result 2020 has been released for the post of sailor on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy MR result 2020 has been released for the post of sailor on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.(joinindiannavy.gov.in)
         

Indian Navy MR result 2020 has been released for the post of sailor on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for Indian Navy MR (Matric Recruitment) exam can check their result at Indian Navy’s official website by looking for MERIT LIST FOR MR 04/2020 BATCH.

The exam was conducted for the posts of chef, steward and hygienist. Those who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the medical examination, the dates for which will be announced later. The medical examination will be conducted at INS Chilka.

How to check Indian Navy MR result 2020

*Go to the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. You can also use the direct link.

* Look for Indian Navy MR result option on the homepage

*By clicking on that option, you will be directed to a new page

*Enter your email address and password

* After log in, you can see your Indian Navy MR result

* Don’t forget to take print-out of your result

* You can also see your result for the three posts by clicking on the following link.

Merit List for MR chef

Merit list for MR (Steward)

Merit list for MR (Hygienist)

Indian Navy MR exam is a computer-based examination. The questions in Indian Navy MR exam are asked from three topics - Maths, Science, and General Awareness. The paper consists of 50 questions of 50 marks. All the questions are bilingual.

Education News