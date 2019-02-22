Indian Navy Results 2019 declared for matric recruits, here’s how to check merit list

Indian Navy Matric Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has declared the results for matric recruitment exam on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates can check the merit list for both SR merit list and AA merit list on its website.

A total of 353 candidates have made it to the merit list. Candidates will have to login to check their individual scores.

Indian Navy MR result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Indian navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘current events’

Click on the link ‘MERIT LIST FOR MATRIC RECRUITS (MR) - APR 2019 BATCH HAS BEEN UPLOADED.’

Click on the link - Click here for Merit List. Kindly log in to your account for results.

A PDF will open, check your roll number.

Direct link to check Indian Navy Matric Result

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 16:04 IST