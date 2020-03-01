e-paper
Indian Universities to focus on enriching Research and Development culture

education Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI File Photo)
         

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need to develop a culture of innovation in India and called upon Indian universities to focus on enriching research culture.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Naidu told students about the need to develop a culture of constant innovation in this country.

He said disruptive but affordable solutions using Artificial Intelligence for agriculture and healthcare, drones to coordinate disaster management and relief work, water conservation, water treatment and recycling technologies are needed and must emerge from institutions like yours.

According to Naidu, innovation is intrinsically linked to Research and Development activities and Indian universities need to focus more sharply on constantly enriching the research culture.

Naidu told students that they are the inheritors of India’s long tradition of excellence in literature, in art, in architecture and others and they have to take it forward.

He asked the students to welcome fresh ideas from across the world but should refuse to be blown off their feet.

