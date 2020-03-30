INET 2020 results declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:42 IST

Indian Navy has declared the results of the INET exam held for the recruitment of officers on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy Entrance Test was conducted in January 2020, at various centres.

“INET Results for AA / SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches uploaded,” reads the notice flashing on the official website of the Indian Navy.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the “login” link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The INET result will appear on the display screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future use.