e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga helps in fighting negative feelings, says Jharkhand governor to students

International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga helps in fighting negative feelings, says Jharkhand governor to students

“Every individual is afraid of coronavirus as it is increasing every day. Negative feelings are found in people due to this fear. We can come out of all these problems by changing our lifestyle by including yoga and exercises in daily life,” said the governor of Jharkhand.

education Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:37 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Ranchi
Jammu: Fitness enthusiasts perform yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga, at Bhaderwah in Jammu, Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Jammu: Fitness enthusiasts perform yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga, at Bhaderwah in Jammu, Saturday, June 20, 2020.(PTI)
         

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Saturday advised university students to add breathing and physical exercises to their daily life to drive out negative thoughts triggered by the fear of novel coronavirus.

Till a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered, precautionary measures are the only way to keep away the disease, she said while addressing the students and faculty of the Sainath University during a webinar.

“Our scientists are working hard for a vaccine. Not venturing out of home unnecessarily, avoiding crowded places and maintaining social distance are good precautionary measures,” a Raj Bhavan release said quoting Murmus webinar address.

The governor said that it is normal to get irritated, tensed and anxious following exposure to coronavirus-related news all day.

“Every individual is afraid of coronavirus as it is increasing every day. Negative feelings are found in people due to this fear. We can come out of all these problems by changing our lifestyle by including yoga and exercises in daily life,” she said.

Murmu also stressed on enhancing ones immunity by following the recommendations of the AYUSH ministry.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of educational institutions, Murmu said that she believed online classes helped the students.

top news
First 1 lakh cases in 78 days, latest in just 8: Tracking Covid-19 spike in India
First 1 lakh cases in 78 days, latest in just 8: Tracking Covid-19 spike in India
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘More testing means more cases, slow it down’: Trump’s advice to Covid-19 responders
‘More testing means more cases, slow it down’: Trump’s advice to Covid-19 responders
Live: Australian state extends state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge
Live: Australian state extends state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In