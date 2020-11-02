e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IRP 19th Battalion in J-K establishes computer lab at Kathua government school

IRP 19th Battalion in J-K establishes computer lab at Kathua government school

Two computers with a projector and other materials of computer lab were given under the civic action program.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kathua
IRP 19th Battalion IGP Danesh Rana dedicating the computer lab at Kathua. (ANI)
IRP 19th Battalion IGP Danesh Rana dedicating the computer lab at Kathua. (ANI)
         

India Reserve Police (IRP) 19th Battalion has established a computer lab to a government middle school in Chak Darab Khan of Kathua district on Sunday, under the Force’s civic action programme.

“We’ve established an IT lab here and given two computers to children. If children are computer-trained from the beginning, they can make a career in the IT sector. This is a small gesture from us, we hope the children will use them and progress,” Danish Rana, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IRP Jammu, said.

Two computers with a projector and other materials of computer lab were given under the civic action program. “Our battalion has identified this school which had no computer facility for children to learn digitally. Now children will have access to a computer lab and the latest technique of learning. In the future, other schools will also be identified for such educational support,” Rana added.

The students of Kathua will now have access to computers following the COVID-19 period when all the schools were shut and many students had no access to online classes.

“We’re very thankful to the police for providing us with computer facilities at school. Now we’ll be able to continue our studies without interruption, learn new techniques and keep up with the evolving world around us,” Suhani Boloria, a student, told ANI.

“Finally, we’ll be able to study online during the COVID-19 pandemic like the other kids. We had no computers until now and I’m grateful to the administration for this,” Geetika Devi, another student, told ANI.

“The police have gifted us two computers. We never had them before and continue our studies during the pandemic. I’m excited to use this technology for my studies henceforth,” Ajay Kumar, another student, said.

“I have 51 enrolled students in this school. Kids belong to financially weak households and I am very happy that the police officials have decided to give us two computers. Kids were suffering during the pandemic because we didn’t have enough technology to support their education. Things will be better now,” Darshan Kumar, the government school headmaster, said.

“We will provide IT classes in this government school. This was our dream and the police have made it possible for the students today. These kids should never feel that they’re less than anyone. This is a big step towards providing equal opportunities to students irrespective of their background,” Amit Andotra, the local Sarpanch, said.

top news
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
EC notice to 104 candidates in Bihar assembly polls for not publicising criminal cases
EC notice to 104 candidates in Bihar assembly polls for not publicising criminal cases
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In