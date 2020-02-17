ISC economics paper 2020: Students reaction after the exam

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:20 IST

The Class 12 students of City Montessori School, Kanpur road branch who appeared in their ISC Economics paper in Lucknow on Monday found the paper to be of mediocre difficulty level.

The examinees said the paper was of good standard and had questions for every category of student.

Commerce students Anushka and Tarangini said,” The paper was average and we managed to finish on time. “Swati Sharma, another student said, “The paper was good and I felt satisfied writing my paper. The numerical were direct.”

Another student Aditi srivastava said, “The paper was good for scoring marks and I’m sure to pass with flying colours.” Suhani Shukla said, “I’m sure that I will get good marks. We did thorough preparation.”

Utkarsha was content with her performance and approached the subject teacher to discuss the answers. Swarlata, the subject expert said the paper effectively covered all the aspects of the syllabus and could be categorised as one which tested well the future potentialities of students in the subject also.

Principal of CMS Kanpur road branch, Vineeta Kamran said, “We have high hopes from our students and expect a good result.”

For students of Hoerner College, the ISC economics paper was a mixed bag! The paper was tricky with some derivative questions that were tough. Shruti Mayur and Aietre felt it took some time to figure certain questions, but once there, it was a breeze. The economics teacher, Meenakshi Bajaj said it was easy as long as examinees put their mind to it. Overall it was in parts tricky, making some questions a bit of a bother, otherwise a good paper.