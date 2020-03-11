ISC maths exam analysis 2020 based on feedback from students, teachers

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:07 IST

ISC (class 12) students in Lucknow on Wednesday found Mathematics paper to be moderate and lengthy. A few students claimed they were not able to complete the paper as some questions were lengthy.

Maths Teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Poonam Mishra found that the ISC Maths paper was tad lengthy. “The structure of questions was same as we had discussed in the class,” she said.

Srajal Mishra, a student of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana said that the paper was easy but lengthy. Several questions were direct, Mishra said. Yash Srivastava said that paper was not tricky at all. “I completed my paper almost in time. But there was no time left for revision,” he said.

Sakshi Sharma said that most of the questions were formula based. Compulsory section was easy as compared to the selective section, Sharma said. Anany Awasthi said, “The paper was easy and we managed to complete it satisfactorily. There was no ambiguity.”

Kartik Saxena said that it took him a while to complete it, as it was very lengthy. A few questions were left unattempted, he said.

Students of City Montessori School, Aliganj branch campus felt the ISC Maths paper was a combination of easy and difficult questions. The paper was good for high scorers and little tough for mediocre, a student said.

Arslaan, a student of CMS said that it was a standard paper and he was sure to come out with flying colours. Parangat, another CMS said,”The paper was a bit lengthy and got no time for revision”.

Principal and teachers were satisfied with the students response.