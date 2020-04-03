ISRO Recruitment 2020: Application deadline extended for scientist, technical posts till May 1

education

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:18 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Space Application Centre (SAC) has extended the deadline to apply for the posts of scientist, technical assistant, technicians and draughtsmen posts. There are a total of 55 vacancies. The advertisement was released on March 14. The last date to apply was April 3 which has been extended till May 1, 2020.

Age Limit: For Scientist/ Engineer- SD (Electronics) posts, there is no age limit.

For Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Physics, Computer, Electronics, Mechanical, Structural, and Electrical), Technical Assistant (Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical), Technician ‘B’ (Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Chemical and Electrician), and Draughtsman ‘B’ (Mechanical) posts, a candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old as on April 3, 2020.

For Nurse and Lab Technician posts, candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old, while for Fireman an applicant should be between 18 to 25 years old as on March 27, 2020.

Education Qualification:

1. Nurse: Applicant should have passed SSLC/SSC exam and should have first class diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognized by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils). (Preference shall be given to lady candidates).

2. Lab Technician ‘A’: Applicant should have passed SSLC/SSC exam along with first class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration, awarded by a Medical College or any Institute recognized by State/Central Government.

3. Fireman ‘A’: Applicant should have passed SSLC/SSC or its equivalent examination. They should also satisfy the prescribed Physical fitness standards and Endurance Test standards.

Direct link to apply online

Official notification