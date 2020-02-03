ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 application process begins at isro.gov.in

education

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:41 IST

The application process for Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Young scientist programme 2020 began on Monday, February 3, 2020. Students interested and eligible for the programme can apply online at isro.gov.in on or before February 24, 2020.

ISRO will be selecting three students from each state and union territories for the programme, who will later get lectures by ISRO scientists and will also get access to the space agency’s laboratories.

The initiative is conceptualized on the lines of a similar programme run by American space agency NASA. The main aim of such programme is to attract young minds and arouse interest in this arena.

The programme will be for two weeks of duration during the summer holidays, i.e. from May 11 to 22, 2020.

Who all can participate?

Students who have completed their 8th standard and are currently pursuing 9th grade can apply for the programme. Students should be from CBSE, ICSE or any other state board that is recognized by the Government of India.

Selection Criteria:

The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities. Here have a look at the selection criteria given below:

“The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on March 2, 2020. The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020,” reads the notice published on the official website.

Here’s thedirect link to apply online.