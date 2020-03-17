e-paper
ITBP constable exam postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The exam was supposed to be taken by about 50,000 candidates on March 22 at 11 cities in the country.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:45 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
ITBP postpones constable recruitment exam on Mar 22.
ITBP postpones constable recruitment exam on Mar 22.
         

The ITBP has postponed a nationwide written exam to be held on Sunday for recruiting constables in the border guarding force, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The exam was supposed to be taken by about 50,000 candidates on March 22 at 11 cities in the country.

“The written exam to recruit constable (tradesmen) scheduled for March 22 is being postponed in view of the measures being taken for COVID-19. Fresh dates will be announced in due course,” Indo-Tibetan Border Police force spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said. The candidates are being informed through SMS on their registered mobile phones and the message of postponing the exam is also being published in leading dailies, he said.

Helpline numbers-- 011-24369482; 011-24369483-- will be available to the candidates on working days between 9:30 am to 6 pm for any assistance.

