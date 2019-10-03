e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

J-K: Recruitment rally to induct personnel to JKLI regiment

The recruitment rally is being held at the JKLI Centre at Rangath in Srinagar. Total vacancies for the recruitment are 2780 and saw participation in large numbers by youth from Jammu and Kashmir.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Srinagar
Recruitment rally to induct personnel to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment. (Representational image)
Recruitment rally to induct personnel to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

A two-day recruitment rally by the Indian Army commenced here on Thursday for inducting candidates into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment.

The recruitment rally is being held at the JKLI Centre at Rangath in Srinagar. Total vacancies for the recruitment are 2780 and saw participation in large numbers by youth from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recruitment rally is scheduled for October 3 and 4. This rally is part of the overall process to select 2780 recruits for the JKLI regiment,” SR Sharma, Commandant, JKLI regiment said.

“By now, approximately 2,000 candidates have already reported to our centre and the process of recruitment is on. In JKLI, broadly one-third of personnel are from Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“I felt very good as I aspire to join the Indian Army. We had to work really hard in all the tests to qualify,” said Nasir Amin, a candidate who qualified in the initial round testing round at the recruitment rally.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:28 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News