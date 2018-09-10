jacresults.com Jharkhand 10th, 12th compartment result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Monday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination result 2018. Candidates can check their results at jacresults.com.

JAC had announced the Class 10 regular examination results on June 12. Over 400,000 students had appeared in Class 10 examination and the pass percentage was 59.48%. Boys performed better than girls. While 61.79% boys passed, the pass percentage of girls was 57.29.

The council had declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream regular exam results on June 7. It said 48.34% of science students passed the exam and 67.49% students from the commerce stream cleared it. Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, of the 40,244 students who took the exam, 27,164 passed.

The intermediate or Class 12 board arts examination results were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on June 27. The pass percentage was 72.62%. Of the 1,81,999 students who took the examination, 1,32,179 cleared it. The pass percentage for boys was 70.57%, while 74.12% girls passed. A total of 12,430 students secured first division, while 88,805 got second and 30,943 the third division.

Students can check JAC 10th compartment result by clicking here.

Students can check JAC 12th compartment result for arts by clicking here.

Students can check JAC 12th compartment result for commerce by clicking here.

Students can check JAC 12th compartment result for science by clicking here.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 18:03 IST