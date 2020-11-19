e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jadavpur University compiling Bengal adaptations of Shakespeare’s works

Jadavpur University compiling Bengal adaptations of Shakespeare’s works

The ‘Shakespeare in Bengal’ project, launched in 2014 -15, is being supported by the University Grants Commission, she said.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
         

Jadavpur University is compiling the adaptations and transliterations of litterateur William Shakespeare’s works produced in West Bengal till date, a faculty member of the institute said on Thursday.

The ‘Shakespeare in Bengal’ project, launched in 2014 -15, is being supported by the University Grants Commission, she said.

“The project has grabbed the attention of the renowned Shakespeare Library in Washington DC, which has shown interest to include it in the establishment’s digital repository from around the world,” JU English Department faculty member and chief investigator of the project, Professor Paromita Chakravarti told PTI.

From cinema and theatre to literature, there have been several adaptations of Shakespeare’s works both in Bengali and English in the state, she said.

The adaptations of the Bard’s works include movies such as ‘Zulfikar’, ‘Arshinagar’, ‘Hemanta’ and ‘Hrid Majhare’ and plays from the time of Girish Ghosh to Utpal Dutt and Soumitra Chatterjee, the professor said.

The all-encompassing project, which shows how much the Bard has influenced the mental horizon of the people of West Bengal, also consists of transliteration of his works in Bengali, short story adaptations, illustrations and videos of class lectures on Shakespeare in schools and universities, she said.

“We have interviewed several prominent personalities involved in plays, movies and transliteration of Shakespeare’s works,” the professor added.

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In