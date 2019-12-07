e-paper
Jaipur’s IIHMR University tops Swachh Campus rankings

The third Swachhata Rankings was undertaken by the MHRD as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission of the government of India to promote environmental hygiene in the higher education system.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2019 11:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
IIHMR University Campus
IIHMR University Campus(IIHMR)
         

The IIHMR University here has been ranked first amongst the cleanest higher educational institutions in India in the non-residential university category in the Swachh Campus rankings 2019 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, MHRD, presented the award to Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said: “We are elated and proud to receive the award for being the cleanest university in India by the MHRD. As a health management university, it is our duty to continuously educate our students as well as the society to keep the surroundings clean and be environment-friendly. Recently, we had also declared our campus plastic free.”

The third Swachhata Rankings was undertaken by the MHRD as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission of the government of India to promote environmental hygiene in the higher education system.

On the basis of reports given by the UGC and the AICTE, 48 universities and institutions were recommended for awards in various categories.

IIHMR University emerged as No. 1 in the non-residential category.

The ranking system is based on various parameters of hygiene such as student-toilet ratio, hostel hygiene, hostel kitchen hygiene, availability of water, water conservation measures, campus greenery, administrative responsibility for hygiene, etc.

In 2019, a total of 6,900 institutions participated in the ranking exercise.

