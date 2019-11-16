e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Jamia Millia Islamia introducing four new departments, UGC approves 28 teaching positions

The new departments are -- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Design and Innovation and Environmental Sciences. For each department. the UGC has approved seven teaching positions.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia.
Jamia Millia Islamia. (HT file)
         

Jamia Millia Islamia is introducing four new departments for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 28 teaching positions.

The new departments are -- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Design and Innovation and Environmental Sciences.

For each department. the UGC has approved seven teaching positions. Each department will have one Professor, two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors, a statement said.

JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar, addressing Jamia community on the 99th Foundation Day of the university on October 29, had said that four new departments will be opened shortly.

Thanking the UGC for giving the approval, the Vice Chancellor said the new courses will help preparing students as per available job opportunities in the market.

tags
top news
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category after slight improvement
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category after slight improvement
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News