e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jamia Millia starts yoga and mindfulness sessions for hostel residents amid lockdown

Jamia Millia starts yoga and mindfulness sessions for hostel residents amid lockdown

Presently the university has started training sessions for residents of its MMA Jauhar Hall hostel and will gradually provide it for residents of other hostels too, they said.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jamia Milia Islamia. (HT File)
Jamia Milia Islamia. (HT File)
         

Jamia Millia Islamia has started yoga and mindfulness training sessions for the residents of its hostels during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Presently the university has started training sessions for residents of its MMA Jauhar Hall hostel and will gradually provide it for residents of other hostels too, they said.

The first such session was held on Tuesday using the Google Meet platform. Varsity’s Vice-chancellor professor Najma Akhtar had made suggestions to hold such sessions. The provost of MMAJ Hall professor Mohammad Shahid Khan and the wardens of hostels took the initiative to organise the sessions, they said.

Dr Arif Mohammed from the Department of Teacher’s Training and Non-Formal Education, Faculty of Education at JMI, who is also a physical training expert, is conducting the sessions.

tags
top news
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 21,700; 686 dead
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 21,700; 686 dead
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News