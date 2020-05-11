e-paper
Home / Education / Jamia sends stranded hostellers back to J-K in special bus

Jamia sends stranded hostellers back to J-K in special bus

Two university guards, who are former army men, are also accompanying students in the bus, the varsity said.

education Updated: May 11, 2020 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University. (PTI)
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University. (PTI)
         

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday sent its students from Jammu and Kashmir back to their native places in a special bus arranged by it.

Two university guards, who are former army men, are also accompanying students in the bus, the varsity said. These students were stranded in hostels due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the university said.

The bus was properly sanitised before leaving for Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University for medical screening of students, guards and drivers for fever and other symptoms related to the coronavirus, it said.

The university is making arrangements for hostellers to send them back to their homes in their respective states, it said.

Meanwhile, boarders of the girls and boys hostels wrote to the vice-chancellor stating it is impossible to vacate the hostels at this time with their belongings.

They urged the administration to reconsider its decision asking the students to vacate their hostel rooms.

