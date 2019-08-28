Jammers to keep Munna bhais away from HP Police examinations

education

In a fresh bid to put check on to use of electronic devices for cheating during the examinations Himachal Pradesh government has decided to use jammers at the examination centres for recruitment of constables scheduled for September 8.

The examination were rescheduled, after the police nabbed six persons from outside state for impersonating for local candidates in the examination .

“State government has asked the electronic corporation of India to install jammers in all the 19 examination centres across the state “ said a police official, who requested anonymity “

The Himachal Pradesh Police conducted the recruitment exam for 1063 posts of constables on August 11 in which more than 39242 appeared.

During the examination, impersonators, from Harayana, Rajasthan and Utter Pradesh, appearing as proxy for aspirants managed to entered exam hall set up at Matour near Palampur.

However, one of them fumbled when a suspecting invigilator asked the impersonator his address. He was immediately detained and his revelation led to arrest of six more youth. Cops also recovered a car and four vests fitted with electronic devices from their possession.

When interrogated the arrested youths disclosed about the kingpin, Bikram Singh, a resident of Jawali in Kangra district, who is still at large. During raid at his house the police recovered Rs. 11 lakh cash. Police also seized a car bearing Harayan registration number near the exam centre in which four vests fitted with electronic equipments like micro-chips and Bluetooth were recovered. More arrests were made the following days while cops have launched a manhunt to nab the main accused.

A case under sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Bhawarna police station of Kangra. A special investigation team is conducting the probe.

