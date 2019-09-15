Jammu: Govt Medical College Hospital to get 100 bedded Cancer Institute

education

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:45 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday laid the foundation stone (electronically) for 100 bedded State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College hospital here.

The governor also e-inaugurated 196 Health and Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir besides releasing the ‘Policy Document’ on roadmap for reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to single digit by 2022 in the region.

“The 100 bedded State Cancer Institute coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore will provide host of services and facilities including PET Scan, linear accelerators, brachytherapy, chemotherapy services, bone marrow transplant services, modular operation theatres, ICU and cancer rehabilitation services,” Malik said.

The proposed cancer institute would significantly improve the health service scenario in Jammu region, he said.

He said the IMR is an important health indicator and to achieve the goal of reducing it to single digit by 2022 in J&K would call for a series of steps by all the stakeholders.

Highlighting the significance of the Health and Wellness Centres, governor described them of vital importance in preventing diseases.

“Government is working for welfare of the people and in doing so, more doctors will be recruited to increase the strength and enhance the health care facilities,” he said adding the Centre Government is making every possible effort to make J&K and Ladakh achieve all round development in every sector. Union minister Jitendra Singh, who was also present, congratulated the Health Department for taking concrete steps to improve the healthcare in J&K.

“Every ailing person has right to treatment which can only be met with the availability of modern healthcare facilities. With coming up of AIIMS, State Cancer Institute and new Medical colleges in J&K, the success stories of difficult regions of the country can be replicated,” he said.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the government medical college in Kathua district bordering Punjab and also laid foundation stone for additional 200 bedded hospital for the GMC Kathua. He said that the central government has sanctioned eight medical colleges in J&K in the last one year and each new medical college has got budgetary support of Rs 189 crore. The Department of Health and Medical Education has successfully operationalised five medical colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda with supplementation of infrastructure, manpower and state of art machinery and equipments in government Medical Colleges and Associated Hospitals, the governor said.

He said Medical Council of India after inspection of these five medical colleges have issued Letter of Permission (LoP) to four medical colleges for starting MBBS classes in the current academic year, starting from August 1 with intake capacity of 100 students each and GMC Doda will get the permission in the next academic year.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said after abrogating Article 370, faculty members from outside the state would also come to teach in the newly established colleges.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 13:45 IST