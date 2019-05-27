JEE Advanced 2019: Expected cutoff, question paper analysis, expert comments here

The JEE Advanced was held in Computer Based Mode(CBT) today, on 27th May,2019

In JEE Advanced there are Two Papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and second sitting(Paper-2) is held between 2 pm till 5 pm.

JEE Advanced-2019: Quick Analysis by FIITJEE

Analysis of Paper-1:

1.Total Marks of Paper 1: 186 & Duration: 3 hrs

2.The Paper had (54) questions in total.

3.The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

4.Max. Marks for each Part was 62.

5.In each part there are three sections- Sec-1 (Max. marks-12), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-32) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-18)

6.Sec-1 had (04) Four questions with four options in each in whichONLY ONE of the four options was correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

•Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct,

•Zero Marks:: 0 if none of the options are chosen

•Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

7.Sec-2 had (08) Eight questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

•Full marks: +4 If only(all) the correct options are chosen

•Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

•Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

•Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

•Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

•Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

8.Sec-3 had (06) Six questions . The answer to each questions was aNUMERICAL VALUE. If the numerical value had more than two decimal places, truncated/rounded-off value to two decimal places was asked.

Marking scheme in this section:

•Full marks: +3 If only the correct numerical value was entered

•Zero Marks:: 0 In all other cases.

Immediate reaction of students & Comparison with respect to last year:

•They found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy.

•Some students have reported Maths & Chemistry as Moderatebut Physics relatively difficult.

•As per students in Physics questions from all chapter of 11th & 12th class were asked. In Mathematics, there were more questions from Algebra & Coordinate Geometry. In Chemistry, Few questions on Organic Chemistry as compared to Inorganic & Physical Chemistry.

•No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

•Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last yearhowever total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 180 to 186 marks this year.

•As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

•The students had to report at 7:00 am for Paper-1

First Published: May 27, 2019 15:07 IST