JEE Advanced 2019 to be conducted by IIT Roorkee tomorrow. Everything you need to know about test

IIT Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced examination 2019 tomorrow, May 27, 2019. The exam will begin at 9 am. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and take its print out.

According to the official information brochure issued by IIT Roorkee, the conducting body for JEE Advanced 2019, the admit card can be download from 10 am on May 20 till 9 am on May 27, the day of exam.

JEE Advanced 2019 candidates can download their admit card from career portal available on jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates will find a link of career that has gone live now to download the admit card for JEE Advanced 2019 exam. Here’s the direct link to career portal.

JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Paper 2 will also be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Person with disability (PwD) candidates permitted to use the services of a scribe service of a scribe will get one hour compensatory time, ie., the end time will be 1 pm for Paper 1 and 6 pm for Paper 2.

QUESTION PAPERS

JEE (Advanced) 2019 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of objective type (multiple choice and/or numerical answer type) questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates.

Negative marks may be awarded for incorrect answers of some of the questions. Details of the marking scheme will be provided in the “Instructions to Candidates” section at the time of JEE Advanced examination.

The JEE Advanced candidates must carefully read and adhere to the detailed instructions given in the question papers available at the time of examination.

The question papers will be in English and Hindi languages. The candidates will have the option to choose (and also switch between) the preferred language anytime during the examination.

MODE OF EXAMINATION

The JEE (Advanced) 2019 examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

First Published: May 26, 2019 12:05 IST