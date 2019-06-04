JEE (Advanced) answer key 2019 released, raise objections before 5pm tomorrow

The answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019 was released on Tuesday, June 4. Students who had taken the examination can check it on the official website. IIT Roorkee is the organising institute of JEE (Advanced) 2019.

JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2019: Here is the direct link to check preliminary answer key

JEE Advanced Paper 2, 2019: Here is the direct link to check preliminary answer key

The candidates may visit Candidate Portal ( https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in ) for any Rebuttal/Feedback before June 05, 2019 upto 5:00 PM.

The date to upload the certificates has been extended to 5pm on June 07, 2019.

JEE (Advanced) is conducted for admissions to various Bachelor’s degree programmes in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian School of Mines (ISM) and other engineering institutes of repute.

JEE Advanced examination 2019 was held on May 27, 2019.

