JEE Advanced Result 2019 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, check details and direct link here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Friday declared the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 can be checked on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Here is the direct link to go to the result page of JEE advanced. However, the website is down at the moment. Candidates will have to wait and try again.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the Lok Sabha polls.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2019

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in 2) Click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2019 3)Enter the required details on the login page that opens 4) JEE Advanced 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen 5) Take a printout and download the IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result on your computer too.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 10:15 IST