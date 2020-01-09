JEE Main 2020 analysis of January 9 Exam: The level of the exam was Easy to Moderate

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:25 IST

The Day 3 of the JEE Main January, morning session was also held from 9.30am to 12.30 pm. Today was the last day of the JEE Main exam. The overall difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Compared to Day 1 and Day 2, the level was similar to Day 1. This year, the level of JEE Main exams were similar to last year. Physics was Moderate. Most of the questions in the Physics section were asked from Mechanics, Optics and Modern Physics. Chemistry was Easy with the majority of the questions being asked from GOC and Coordination Compounds. Mathematics was Moderate. Number of questions from Calculus were more. Numerical Answer Type questions were similar to Day 2 i.e. Easy.

Below is the section-wise analysis of Day 3 Morning Shift exam:

Physics:

Physics was Moderate. Numerical Type Questions were a bit conceptual but doable. Compared to Wednesday, Physics was a bit difficult. Number of good attempts for this section is 14-17. For the April attempt, students should focus on improving their problem solving skills.

Chemistry:

Chemistry was Easy. Like yesterday, most of the questions were NCERT based. It was the easiest scoring section compared to Physics and Mathematics. Number of good attempts for this section is 17-20. For the April attempt, students should focus on NCERT based questions.

Mathematics:

Mathematics was Moderate. Questions were equally divided between 11th and 12th syllabus. Very few questions were asked from Trigonometry. Number of good attempts for this section is 15-18.

Considering the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score around 210 can expect a 99 percentile. (The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants).

(Author Navin C Joshi is Academic Head and VP (JEE & NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal .)