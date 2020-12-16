LIVE| JEE Main 2021 to be held from February 23 to 26, says education minister

JEE Main 2021:Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has started addressing the students. JEE Main will be held four times- February, March, April and May. The first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26.

This year, major changes like the number of cycles of exam, inclusion of regional language in question paper, a changed exam pattern, increased number of examination centre will be seen. Every year around 8-9 lakh candidates register for JEE Mains aspiring to take admission in to IIT, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

The education minister on Wednesday morning wrote on his Twitter handle that he will announce the schedule, number of times the JEE Main will be held, at 6 pm on December 16. “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned,” the education minister tweeted.

Follow Live Updates here:

06:21 pm IST JEE Main 2021 to be held from February 23 to 26 The first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26, education minister announced .





06:12 pm IST Education minister’s address begins Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has started addressing the students. The JEE Main will be held four times- February, March, April and May. We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020





06:04 pm IST JEE Main 2021 schedule to be announced any minute now Education minister will go live any minute now. His address was schedule at 6 pm today. He will announce the schedule for JEE Main 2021 and other details .





05:58 pm IST Education Minister to announce JEE schedule, important changes in exam shortly The union education minister will announce the schedule of JEE Main and other important changes like the number of times it will be held, increased number of exam centres etc, shortly. Stay tuned. Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020





05:56 pm IST Implementation of regional language in technical courses from 2021 In an interview with HT reporter, the education minister said on Monday, “The implementation of regional language in the technical courses will happen in a phase-wise manner, starting from the year 2021. This initiative will be implemented in those IITs which are ready. We understand that there are a lot of issues starting with quality of textbooks, reference material, training the faculty to teach in their mother tongue, using technology to connect various institutes where faculty are available to teach in mother tongue, etc. The task force will outlay the detailed implementation plan of the same.”





05:50 pm IST IIT-JEE to be held in February During an interaction with HT reporter, a senior government official familiar with the developments of upcoming exams said that the JEE Main would be held in the month of February but added that the dates would be announced soon. The final decision will be conveyed soon, said the official.





05:38 pm IST How will the final JEE merit list or All India Ranking be prepared According to the official website, the student’s best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.





05:36 pm IST Benefits of conducting JEE Mains multiple times in a year By conducting JEE Mains four times in a year, candidates will get multiple opportunities to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year. In first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year. If anyone misses the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.





05:32 pm IST JEE Main 2021 to be conducted in multiple sessions According to the official website of JEE, the JEE (Main) is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.





05:31 pm IST JEE Mains 2021: Number of cycles of exam to be announced shortly The education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the full schedule and number of times the exam will be held at 6 pm today. Stay tuned.



