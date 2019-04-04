JEE main admit card 2019: Download hall ticket for April exam at jeemain.nic.in

Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main April examination 2019, should download their admit card at the earliest, if they have not downloaded it until now. According to the revised schedule announced due to polls, JEE Main Paper 2 (B. Arch/B.Planning will be conducted on April 7 while the JEE Main Paper 1 will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10, 12.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the admit card for JEE Main II exam 2019 on March 20. Candidates can download the JEE Mains 2019 admit card from its official website jeemain.nic.in. The admit card will not be sent by post.

In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may send email to jeemain-nta@gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for JEE main 2019 through Application Number and Password

Here is the direct link to download admit card for JEE main 2019 through Application Number and Date of Birth

How to download JEE Mains 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in

Click on link for Downloading JEE Mains April 2019 admit card on the homepage

Click on the JEE Mains 2019 admit card link as desired

Fill in the required details

Click on Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:12 IST