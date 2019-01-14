JEE Main answer key 2019 released, result by January 31

The National Testing Agency on Monday released the answer key and question paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2019 on the the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the question paper and answer key by clicking on the links below.

Check JEE main 2019 question paper and answer key through application number and password by clicking here.

Check JEE main 2019 question paper and answer key through application number and dateof birth by clicking here.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main examfor B.Tech from 9th January to 12 January 2018. The examwas held in 2 slots everyday. This is the first year that the exam was completely conducted in online mode. Candidates have one more chancein April to appear for JEE Mainagain and the best of the two scores will be considered.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: Steps to check

Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Click on link to view answer key’ and question paper on the homepage

Enter application number and password or application number and date of birth by picking the approprite link

Click on login

Check the answer key and question paper

Download and take a print out

The JEE main 2019 result will be declared by January 31, 2019.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:21 IST